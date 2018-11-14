Arsenal Eye January Move for Atalanta Starlet Following Impressive Start to the Season

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Atalanta centre back Gianluca Mancini, with the young defender impressing so far this season under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Atalanta find themselves in eighth place in Serie A, and having conceded just 14 goals this term, boast one of the best defensive records in the league. Mancini's performances in his side's stubborn backline are thought to have turned the heads of Arsenal's scouting department who were reportedly in attendance at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia for the 4-1 demolition of Inter.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Mancini impressed with an imposing display at the back and netted his fourth goal of the season to solidify Arsenal's interest in him.

According to The Sun (via TMW), Arsenal face stiff competition for the 22-year-old's signature with high-flying Borussia Dortmund supposedly also keen to acquire Mancini's services while Italian sides Roma and Inter are also said to be eager to ensure the centre-back stays in Serie A.

Arsenal's interest in the defender may come as a surprise to some fans with Arsenal flying in the league and defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos brought in by Unai Emery over the summer to sure up his defence.

It is reported, however, that the Spaniard would like to add greater defensive solidity to his side with Arsenal boasting the worst defensive record of any side in the top five this season.

Mancini would provide Emery with another option at centre-back and possesses natural ability on the ball which makes the Italian well suited to Arsenal's new system under the former Sevilla manager.

The Gunners are also reportedly keeping a watching brief on Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo, who is enjoying a stellar season in La Liga, though Manchester City are said to be leading the race for the versatile Dominican.