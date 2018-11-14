Borussia Dortmund Star Christian Pulisic Admits He Is Open to Premier League Move

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has revealed he would be open to a 'dream' move to the Premier League in the future, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all reportedly interested in the winger.

With his current contract set to expire in 2020, and having refused to enter into negotiations with Dortmund over extending his deal, rumours have abounded over Pulisic leaving Germany and joining one of the Premier League elite.



TF-Images/GettyImages

Ahead of USA's international friendly against England on Thursday night, the American admitted he would like to test himself in the Premier League once his time with Lucien Favre's side ended.

Speaking ahead of the game (as quoted by TEAMTalk ), Pulisic said: "England, the Premier League , is a league where lots of kids dream of playing so there is no reason why maybe one day I won't play here."





Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have long been the frontrunners in the race to sign Pulisic, and have been tipped for a move to secure the winger's signature next summer.

However, it has been reported that both Premier League rivals United and Spurs have also registered their interest in the USA international with Dortmund reportedly valuing the player at around €70m.



Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Whilst the 20-year-old was candid about a potential move to England later in his career, he was adamant that he is enjoying his time playing in the Bundesliga , particularly with Dortmund leading the way this season.





He added: "As you can, we are having a great year at Dortmund and I am enjoying every moment of that.

"Then when the time comes for me to talk in the breaks about my future, then that's when those things happen.

"Like I said before, reading these articles (about me), I tend to stay away from that stuff. I know it is going to be there but it is not my priority."





After being left out of Dortmund's stunning victory over rivals Bayern Munich last weekend in favour of English starlet Jadon Sancho, Pulisic is likely to come up against his club-mate on Thursday as part of the USA squad to face the Three Lions.

