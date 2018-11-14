England vs USA Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News & Recent Form

England welcome USA to Wembley on Thursday night for a friendly in the side's first meeting since a 1-1 draw back in the 2010 World Cup, in what will be a warm-up for England's crucial UEFA Nations League game against Croatia on Sunday.

England are still capable of qualifying for the semi-finals of the competition, though need Croatia to avoid defeat against Spain on Thursday. Should Spain fail to win, victory for England over the Croats on Sunday night will be enough to book them a place in the last four.

England manager Gareth Southgate has again selected Bundesliga sensation Jadon Sancho with the youngster expected to make his first start on Thursday night. Impressive performances for Brighton and Bournemouth also see both Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson included in the 28-man squad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday night's clash:

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 15th November What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event

Team News

England are without full back Kieran Trippier who has withdrawn from the England squad with a groin injury sustained in Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last week. Danny Welbeck is also unavailable and looks set to miss the rest of the season having had surgery on a horrific ankle break in the Europa League.

Callum Wilson is expected to make his first appearance for the national side after a fantastic start to the season with Bournemouth. The striker has notched seven times in all competitions and has provided five assists.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

For the USA, Brad Guzan is expected to pick up his 60th cap in goal, while Timothy Weah of PSG and Josh Sargent have both made promising starts to their international careers and will be hopeful of earning starts on Thursday.

Predicted Lineups

England Pickford; Walker, Gomez, Stones, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Henderson; Sancho, Kane, Sterling. USA Guzan; Yedlin, Miazga, Brooks, Robinson; Weah, Delgado, Adams, Acosta, Pulisic; Zardes

Head to Head Record

England's record against the USA is fairly solid having won seven of their ten encounters. However the Three Lions worryingly have never beaten their opponents in a competitive fixture, losing twice and drawing once.

The two side's last met in the 2010 World Cup when Robert Green famously let Clint Dempsey's shot squirm under his body to cancel out Steven Gerrard's opener. Heroics from Tim Howard and some wasteful finishing from England ensured each side took a point from the Group C opener.

Recent Form

Raheem Sterling's first goals in an England shirt since 2016 either side of Marcus Rashord's sublime finish put England on their way to an unexpected win in Spain.

Southgate's side are unbeaten in their last three matches having also beaten Switzerland before drawing with Croatia in their first UEFA Nations League game.

The USA have struggled recently and are undergoing a rebuilding process of sorts. Dave Sarachan's appointment following the USA's failure to qualify for the World Cup hasn't had the impact many fans would've hoped for, winning three of their last ten games, with their only victory in their last six games coming against Mexico in September.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five fixtures:

England USA Spain 2-3 England (15/10) USA 1-1 Peru (17/10) Croatia 0-0 England (12/10) USA 2-4 Colombia (12/10) England 1-0 Switzerland (11/09) USA 1-0 Mexico (12/09) England 1 -2 Spain (08/09) USA 0-2 Brazil (08/09)

Belgium 2-0 England (14/07) France 1-1 USA (09/06)

Prediction

England's recent showing against Spain showed a lot of promise, and will give England fans confidence ahead of Sunday's showdown with Croatia.

🔙 with the squad. @cpulisic_10 is ready to take on England at Wembley.#TheFutureIsUS pic.twitter.com/0hN5FywX0J — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) November 13, 2018

Southgate's switch to a 4-3-3 in Betis enabled Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling to use their pace to great effect against their fullbacks and a similar system is likely to be employed against Sarachan's side.





The USA have youthful talent of their own however in the form of Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund and Timothy Weah who will provide trickery and energy out wide.



