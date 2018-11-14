Man Utd Growing Concerned Over David De Gea's Contract as Talks Over Future 'Remain in Deadlock'

Manchester United are still no closer to convincing goalkeeper David De Gea to sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain international is among a handful of first team players who could walk away from the club for free next summer. However, United do have the option of extending his deal until 2020.

Talks are underway with a number of players who Manchester United are desperate not to lose next season, including Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Ashley Young.





But while talks for those three are making good progress, the Telegraph explains that United are becoming increasingly concerned over De Gea's future despite offering the former Atlético Madrid star an extension worth £275k-a-week.

The 28-year-old is reportedly weighing up his future due to the club's turn in form this season as he is desperate to compete for major trophies.

Manchester United are currently sitting bellow Watford and Bournemouth in the Premier League table heading into the international break, with Sunday's derby defeat all-but ending any faint hopes of a title fight this season.

Although Manchester United are currently on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, José Mourinho's side are only two points ahead of Valencia, who they meet on matchday six of the group stages.

De Gea has been one of Manchester United's best players since his move to the Premier League in 2011. Although he took time to adapt to life in England, the Spaniard has been voted as the fans' player of the season in four of the last five years, earning himself a record number of awards.

Juventus are known to be monitoring De Gea's contract standoff at Old Trafford and could look to sign the goalkeeper on a free transfer in 2020, despite already having Wojciech Szczęsny and Mattia Perin filling the gloves of Gianluigi Buffon.