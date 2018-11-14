MLS Star's Agent Confirms Arsenal & Spurs Target Will 'Certainly' Move to the Premier League

The agent of Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron has confirmed that his client will 'certainly' play in the Premier League some day, following reported interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham.

Daniel Campos, who represents the 12-goal MLS star, admitted that there are at least 'two or three clubs' interested in Almiron's services.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of rumours for several months with Premier League trio, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham all mentioned in connection with his signature.

Despite not revealing the teams involved, Almiron's agent was confident that his client will one day play in England's top-flight.

"There is interest in Almiron and Oscar Romero (Shanghai Shenhua midfielder). I’m in the process of working on England, there are two or three clubs interested in Almiron," Campos told AM 1080 in Paraguay, via Goal.

"There’s nothing concrete but certainly, Almiron will play in the Premier League."

Almiron, who was named in MLS' Best XI selections for 2018, has netted 12 goals and provided a further 13 assists in 32 matches this season.

Unstoppable. Unbelievable.



Miguel Almirón with the absolute screamer of a free kick! https://t.co/ltfJAYLdR9 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 11, 2018

The Paraguay international recently scored a stunning free-kick to help his side reach the Eastern Conference finals where they will face off against New York Red Bulls.

During his career, Almiron has also played in Argentina's top tier, but he is yet to represent a club in Europe.

Tottenham failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window, so it is likely that Mauricio Pochettino's side could be adding at least one player when the window re-opens in January.

West Ham and Arsenal were more active during the summer, with both clubs appointing new managers in Manuel Pellegrini and Unai Emery, respectively.