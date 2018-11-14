Rafa Benitez Gives Newcastle Midfielder a Second Chance Following Summer Demands

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has told midfielder Issac Hayden he can still rescue his Newcastle career despite the midfielder being intent on leaving in the summer.

Hayden, 23, asked to leave the Magpies in order to move south and be closer to his family, but Benitez decided not to sanction a move. Unfortunately for the youngster, he took his frustration out on the pitch and was red carded for a dangerous tackle against Cardiff earlier in the season. Since his suspension, he has struggled to break back into the starting XI, or even the match day squad, playing just three times.

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

However, Benitez believes the midfielder is good enough to play for England one day and wants him to remain at the club, with Hayden apparently having had a turn of thought after his summer of turmoil.

Benitez told the Newcastle Chronicle: "At the moment he wants to be here, I think, so we will see in the future, He is here and he has to keep going. At the start of the season it was all a bit confused. But he is fine.

“He played against Cardiff and got sent off. After that Mo Diame and Jonjo Shelvey were playing well, Ki has the Premier League experience, so it has been difficult for him."

Have to appologise to everyone for today, was a needless tackle and one that was stupid from me in that circumstance in the game. Will learn from it for sure and will be doing my upmost to repair my mistake today, for my teammates,manager and staff and fans in the future #NUFC — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) August 18, 2018

"You could see against Cardiff, I’m not blaming him, but he was not focused. He was sent off because, for me, he was very excited and wanted to impress. It was wrong but if he continues to train like he has the last couple of weeks he is fine.”

Hayden looks to be making headway after breaking into the starting line up having played 45 minutes in Newcastle's win over Bournemouth last weekend. However, time will tell if Hayden truly has turned the corner, or if Benitez will eventually decide to move the youngster on.