Sporting Director Confirms Borussia Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho 'Refused' to Join Bayern Munich

By 90Min
November 14, 2018

Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho 'refused' to join Bayern Munich during his move away from former club Manchester City in 2017, according to the Bavarians' sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić.

The teenager has become a household name across the continent thanks to his performances at the Westfalenstadion this season, where Sancho currently sits on five goals and eight assists across all competitions.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Things could have turned out very different for Sancho, however, as Bayern Munich chief Salihamidžić explained they were among a host of clubs who were chasing the Englishman's signature last year.

"The truth is that Bayern Munich did want to sign Jadon Sancho and made him an offer which he, unfortunately, refused," Salihamidžić told Sport Bild (via FourFourTwo).

Sancho has already leapfrogged USMNT star Christian Pulisic as Borussia Dortmund's brightest prospect, and having already made his senior international debut, his stock across the rest of Europe looks only set to rise.

The teenager was heavily involved in Borussia Dortmund's recent 3-2 win in Der Klassiker, a result which opened up a seven-point gap between the Black and Yellows and Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Although Sancho was limited during the first half, the England international was Dortmund's star player after the break and was often unplayable for Bayern Munich's experienced defence.

Not wanting to be left empty-handed after missing out in the race to sign Sancho, Bayern Munich recently flexed their financial muscles to secure their signature of Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies, who will link up with the squad before Christmas.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

With Sancho, as well as compatriot Reiss Nelson, currently firing on all cylinders in Germany, the Bundesliga looks set to be hit with a major influx of wonderkids over the next few years. 

