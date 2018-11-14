Starlet Reiss Nelson Hints a Early Return to Arsenal & Eyes Legendary Status at the Emirates Stadium

Reiss Nelson has again stated that a return to his boyhood club Arsenal could be on the cards as early as January, with the 18-year-old eager to cement himself as a 'legend' for the Gunners.

The young midfielder is currently on a season long loan at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga where a scintillating start to the season has seen him score six times in just seven appearances for his new side.

Nelson's impressive form has seen Arsenal fans calling for an early return to the London club and with Danny Welbeck now injured for the rest of the season with a broken ankle, many see Nelson as ready for first team football.

When asked by football.london, however, Unai Emery was unable to disclose whether a January return to the capital would be possible of Nelson: “At the moment we don’t speak about that. With Reiss, we are very happy with him at the moment. We follow him every match. We are thinking how he can help us in the future.”

This hasn't stopped Nelson once again discuss the possibility of leaving the Bundesliga club just months after joining with the academy graduate discussing his future plans in an interview with the BBC.

"Arsenal are my boyhood club," stated the midfielder. "I've been with them since I was eight, so that's 10 years.

"I just want to go back there stronger because at the time I was at Arsenal I was 16, 17 and I didn't feel confident.

"I didn't think I was a man, but now I'm feeling stronger and I think a couple more months or even a year in Hoffenheim will make me strong and give me the belief and confidence to go back to Arsenal and do very good there.

"I want to be an Arsenal legend. And, for England, it's the best. You can't beat playing for your country I don't think."

Nelson also explained his reasoning for joining the Bundesliga side coached by Julian Nagelsmann immediately after signing a new contract with the Gunners.

"I always want to be the best player I can I can be. I'm 18 and I thought going to the Bundesliga will give me a challenge and doing that would make me become a better footballer and a better person as well throughout life.

"I wanted to challenge myself and see what I could do. It's going well so far," explained Nelson.

"It's incredible. But I've just got to keep it up. It's not just for the six games, I've got to do it throughout the season.

"I don't know where it's going to take me, but I've just got to keep my feet on the ground and keep positive."