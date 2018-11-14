Tottenham Set to Make 'Monster Offer' for the 'Next Steven Gerrard' in January

Tottenham are reportedly set to offer £35m for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has been dubbed 'the next Steven Gerrard', according to a report.

The 21-year-old has started every game for his side in the Serie A this season, with Italy boss Roberto Manchini calling him up to the national squad for the first time last month.

The Sun claims that Spurs are ready to splash big money for the youngster in January after failing to land a single player during the summer.

It is said that the north London club hopes their 'monster offer' can force Cagliari to sell their highly-rated player, with Liverpool also showing interest in his services.

The report mentions how Barella could be a replacement for the currently injured Belgium international Mousa Dembele, with the Italian club ready to listen to offers for their player.

The 31-year-old injured his ankle during Tottenham's 3-2 win at Wolves earlier on this month and now the Belgian has flown out to Qatar to receive special treatment.

If Barella does join Spurs then he will face stiff competition for a midfield place despite the club needing new additions to their squad.

Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Victor Wanyama, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Dembele have been regulars for Pochettino in the middle of the park in recent seasons.

Spurs currently occupy a top-four spot in the Premier League table and will host London rivals Chelsea at Wembley after the international break.