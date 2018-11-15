Amadou Diawara's Agents Probing Possibility of Premier League Move for Napoli Midfielder

The representatives of Amadou Diawara have put out feelers to determine the possibility of the Napoli midfielder moving to the Premier League in January.

Diawara was a bit-part player under Maurizio Sarri last season and has remained so since Carlo Ancelotti took charge, featuring in just six of Napoli's 12 Serie A matches and none of their Champions League fixtures.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Despite this, it was reported earlier this week that Napoli would not sell the Guinea international for anything less than €50m. He is only 21 years old, and they believe he has a bright future at the Stadio San Paolo.





Diawara may not share their patience however, and would favour a January move, even if it is just on loan. It would probably be a six or 18-month loan deal, with the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end.





Diawara's agents have been looking into possible destinations for their client. Wolves and Tottenham are keen on the young midfielder, but it remains to be seen if they will accept a loan move.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

AC Milan are also thought to be interested in Diawara as a replacement for long-term injury absentee Lucas Biglia. Football Italia reports that Gennaro Gattuso will guarantee Diawara a regular spot in his starting lineup to convince him to stay in Italy.





Napoli signed Diawara from Bologna in 2016 and he has made 61 appearances for the Partenopei since then, scoring twice.

Diawara prefers to play as a defensive midfielder, a position in which Tottenham require reinforcements after recent injuries to Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier left them short in that area.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Wolves have been playing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in central midfield, with Leander Dendoncker offering an alternative option off the bench, so Diawara would be a luxury purchase for them.