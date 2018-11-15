Barcelona Beat European Rivals to the Chase as They Hold Talks With Dinamo Zagreb Winger Dani Olmo

Representatives from Barcelona have met with the agent of Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo, as the club considers re-signing their former youth player, according to reports.

The 20-year-old winger has been on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe, including teams from the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

But it is Spain's big two who are leading the pack for Olmo this season, and Mundo Deportivo claim that a Barcelona entourage of sporting director Pep Segura, director of football Éric Abidal and Ramón Planes (Abidal's assistant) have already held talks with the player's agent.

Barça officials were also in attendance when Olmo's Spain Under-21 side thrashed Denmark 4-1, courtesy of Borja Mayoral's hat-trick and Jorge Meré's late first-half strike.

Real Madrid are also heavily interested in signing Olmo as they make a drastic U-turn on their former Galácticos transfer policy.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also enquired about signing the Dinamo Zagreb prodigy. Pep Guardiola is known to be looking for young players with the 'Barcelona DNA', however, Spain's top dogs are still leading the race for Olmo's signature.

Croatian giants Zagreb rejected a €20m transfer for Olmo during the summer, but it is understood that they will listen to any offer over €25m for the Spain Under-21 international.

Olmo's popularity among Europe's biggest clubs has only increased this season thanks to his performances in the club's Europa League campaign.

In four matches this season, Olmo has scored one goal - which came on matchday one against Fenerbahçe - and claimed three assists.