Creating a Combined XI of Footballers Re-Imagined as Burger Ingredients

Football is a serious sport, played by serious people. It's almost as serious as food, and there's no food more serious than burgers.

There are actually a fair few similarities between how these two extremely serious mediums are constructed. Much like a well oiled football team, a burger is the sum of its parts - with each item fulfilling a specific and integral role. Take just one ingredient out, and the burger loses it's essence.

If you're still skeptical, fear not - here is a world football XI categorised as their burger ingredient counterparts, and assembled in a continental 3-4-3, to quell your confusion:



N'Golo Kanté - The Bun



The superlatives have long since run out on the impact of N'Golo Kanté in two title winning campaigns. The unassuming 26-year-old Frenchman held everything together in both those triumphs, and did so with a smile on his face.

That, of course, is the role of the bun in the burger. And Kanté is the sourdough-wholegrain- potato-roll-brioche of buns. He is everything you want him to be.

Diego Godin - The Lettuce



The lettuce has a pivotal role in the machinations of the burger. The lettuce provides an inkling of nutrients amongst the mountain of carbs, counteracting the calories to give some much needed relief to the consumer.

It does the dirty work, is never sung about, but never complains and always get's the job done. It's Diego Godin.

Harry Maguire - Beef Patty #1



There's a reason he's called slab-head, and that reason is fairly self explanatory. But it also fails to fully recognise the slab-ness of the rest of his body. The man is built like a slab of meat, like a slab of hearty beef mincemeat.

England's supreme meme-generator is our first burger patty. It's a big role for Maguire, but not one he'll take lightly.



Marcos Alonso - The Avocado



Look, avocados are great. Everyone likes avocados, and they're quite good for you, but they're not as good as everyone says they are.

They are definitely one of the most overrated food commodities out there, and if you're looking for overrated footballers, step forth Señor Marcos Alonso. The Chelsea left back is, again, a good player, don't get me wrong. But he is not a great player - his defensive deficiencies prove this - and he becomes overrated when he is placed in this bracket.

In a burger, it is a luxury item, and one that other ingredients have to accommodate for, which is exactly how Marcos Alonso works at Chelsea. The two are made for each other.

James Milner - The Onion



The first of our midfielders, James Milner is in the midst of a late-career renaissance. Much of this recognition is down to his versatility, and his humble willingness to do whatever it takes for the team without seeking the limelight.

If you want unrivalled versatility and a shirking of gratitude, look no further than the onion. It can be crispy, raw, diced or intact - but it will always give it's all for the ingredients it is alongside, propping them up without seeking any of the plaudits.

David de Gea - The Tomato



Dave doesn't look best pleased with his tomato placing, but that's how the cookie crumbles unfortunately - N.B should probably keep the food metaphors to a minimum to avoid confusion.

The tomato is often sniffed at within the grand scheme of the burger, much like goalkeepers are snubbed for the individual awards. But simply put, there would be no burger without a sample of tomato, whether in fruit or sauce form. At least, that's what we told Dave when we offered him the role, so don't ruin it for him.

Christian Pulisic - The Cheese



The precocious American also has everything you want from a young footballer. He's technical, hard-working and ethereal. He is also the kind of player that every team needs, a player capable of pulling off both the extraordinary and the necessary.

This is what the cheese provides. It can be the life and soul of the burger, or the helpful accompaniment, but it is always required - and don't trust anyone who says it isn't. It also comes in all different shapes and sizes.

I think you can work it out which variety Captain America represents.

Mesut Özil - The Pickle



The pickle is probably the most controversial of all the components of a burger. It is much maligned, often replaced or removed all-together. But it also has a cult following, and it's followers are ardent in their adoration.

No footballer occupies such a place of division than Mesut Özil. He is either the saviour or the enemy - there is no in-between.

Eden Hazard - The Bacon



As it stands, Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League. It's barely even a discussion. Indeed the only discussion point seems to be around whether he should be doing even more.

If you want universal appraisal, you turn to no one but Monsieur Bacon. It is almost cliche to dote on bacon now, such is it's unique placing in the food culture. But sometimes you do just have to marvel at it's wonder. Just like Stamford Bridge is the perfect home for Hazard, the burger provides the perfect platform the bacon to take centre stage.

Edinson Cavani - Beef Patty #2



The moment we've all been waiting for. The second beef patty. Because one is never enough, and Harry Maguire certainly can't do it on his own, we give you Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan is a hunk of meat if every I've seen one, strong, unyielding, but full of finesse. The second patty is fundamentally integral to the proceedings, almost as important as a bona fide goalscorer. It's a match made in heaven.

Kylian Mbappe - The Special Sauce



You may think all of the bases have been covered already. But you'd be woefully wrong. We are short one inescapably indispensable condiment. The special sauce.

It's almost mythical in it's magnificence, and even though most of us could hazard a guess as to what is in it, we dare not - for fear of ruining the magic. There's only one man who can fulfill this role. Because, Kylian Mbappe's astounding talent befuddles even the greats. His burst of speed for France against Argentina was otherworldly, breathtaking in it's inconceivability.

Naturally, he is special, but he is also unavoidably saucey. It's perfect.

