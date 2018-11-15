Ed Woodward Hints at Spending on 'Top Players' as Man Utd Show Continued 'Financial Strength'

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has hinted that the club plans to continue investing in the squad as a result of the 'financial strength' they possess that makes it possible.

Woodward has also preached the importance of investing in the club's academy facilities as part of returning United to the on-field 'success' that the club and fans 'expect'.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It comes as United announced total revenue of £135m for the first quarter of the 2018/19 season for the three months ending 30th September 2018.

Offering comment alongside the release, Woodward said, "Our financial strength enables us to continue to attract and retain top players and to invest in our academy, as we look to drive the success on the pitch that the club and our fans expect.

"We remain on track to deliver our record full-year revenue guidance, underpinning our long-term, strategic plan to create sustainable growth across all areas of the club."

After a disappointing summer transfer window saw just three signings, only one of whom was expected to play regular first team games, United fans will expect the club to dip into the market when the January window opens in just six weeks' time.

However, that appears unlikely to be the case as things stand. Just this week it has been rumoured that United are not currently preparing themselves to do any January business, suggesting it will be summer before supporters see some changes.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling have emerged as reported January targets for Roma, Wolves and Everton respectively. United are also yetl to agree new contracts with duo Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, both of whom could leave as free agents in June.