ESPN Pundit States France International's Poor Attitude Could Lead Him to Liverpool 'on the Cheap'

By 90Min
November 15, 2018

TV pundit Craig Burley believes that Liverpool could potentially sign Ousmane Dembele on the cheap, with Barcelona possibly willing to let the youngster go due to his poor attitude.

The French winger has never quite manage to justify his £135.5m transfer fee during his time at the Nou Camp. Injuries halted the momentum of his first season, and the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Malcom have only seen his first-team chances grow more limited. 

A poor attitude doesn't seem to be helping the Frenchman and Burley feels that this may drive the price tag down.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As reported in the Daily Star, Burley said: “I don’t know if making it public is a good thing. If you think you can solve the issue then fine. But didn’t he have issues at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster?

“He’s clearly having his issues at the Nou Camp with his attitude and all that stuff. Didier Deschamps has touched upon it when he’s been with the French squad. It’s nothing to do with a manager’s disrespect to one guy - it’s travelling with him wherever he goes."

Burley further elaborated on his thoughts, stating: “Now if you’re making this public all the time and continually putting it out there to try and embarrass the lad or change his attitude, you’ve got a price tag to try and drive up anyway. A massive price tag.

“It has already been touted around because of his attitude maybe Barca will try and get rid of him. But the more the attitude stinks and the more it goes public - the more the price tag goes down. So it’s a problem for everybody.”

TF-Images/GettyImages

Things in Spain have clearly been a little off of late for the talented winger. Ernesto Valverde dropped the Frenchman from the squad for the loss to Real Betis last week - possibly as a response to Dembele being said to have turned up to training late.

If he is to leave, Liverpool seem to currently be the most heavily linked team with the player. They may make a move in the winter January window hoping for a cut price deal. 

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp is a known fan - when asked about a possible move back in May the German joked: “Is he on the market? Now I’m interested!”

