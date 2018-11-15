Moussa Sissoko Casts Doubt Over His Long Term Future at the Club in Candid Interview

Tottenham's French midfielder Moussa Sissoko has admitted that he may not stay in north London when his contract finishes in 2021, and could even leave earlier than that.

Sissoko was speaking to French news outlet Foot Mercato whilst on international duty this week and was asked whether he saw a long term future with the club. "If I said yes, I would be lying," he admitted.

Sissoko raised further doubts about his future when he said: "I can say no and tomorrow something happens, the club wants to sell me or I want to leave.





"I move from day to day. For the moment, I feel good there and it is the most important. We'll see what happens in the future" he added. (via Foot Mercato)





The Frenchman hasn't quite lived up to expectations from a hefty £30m move from Newcastle during the summer of 2016. Game time has been limited due to Tottenham's quality in depth in midfield, with Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama battling for just two central midfield spots in Pochettino's system.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Due to injuries to Dembele, Dier and Wanyama this campaign, Sissoko has found himself playing first team football more frequently - making ten appearances this season - and made comments suggesting he is hoping to take advantage of the opportunity to force himself into Pochettino's lineup on a regular basis.

"At the moment, I'm linking the matches. We are efficient. So it's cool. I hope to continue on this track, to make lots of matches, to be successful and to try to win something at the end of the season." he added.

The ex-Newcastle man will be in the French squad on Friday night to take on the Netherlands after he was recalled following some storming displays for Spurs this season. However, Sissoko will only know how much Pochettino trusts him after Tottenham's midfield returns to full strength.