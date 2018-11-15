Newcastle Takeover in Doubt After Journalist Dismisses Claims Mike Ashley Was in the U.S. for Talks

By 90Min
November 15, 2018

There may not be an imminent takeover at Newcastle after all, as rumours of a pending sale of the Magpies to a U.S. consortium have been dismissed as false, with a respected journalist claiming that there are no imminent bids for the Tyneside club.

The update comes after it was reported yesterday that Ashley, who purchased a majority share of the club in 2007, was in the U.S. to consider a £350m offer from an unnamed American bidder.

Today, however, in the latest episode of the saga, Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has claimed on Twitter that Ashley not in the States to discuss a deal.

He added that although there is an interested party, they have been dismissed as a genuine buyer after initial talks hit a brick wall, and that no other bids are imminent while the club remains on the market.

Ashley's apparent willingness to sell is thought to stem from his plummeting popularity among the Newcastle fanbase, who have held countless protests against his ownership at both home and away games so far this season.

His public refusal to back manager Rafa Benitez in the summer transfer window is at the root of much of the anger directed at the owner, who also owns retail manufacturers Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Frustrations were exacerbated by the club's poor start to the season, but a recent up-turn in form - with successive wins against Watford and Bournemouth - isn't expected to calm fan movements against the infamou

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)