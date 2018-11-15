Newcastle Takeover in Doubt After Journalist Dismisses Claims Mike Ashley Was in the U.S. for Talks

There may not be an imminent takeover at Newcastle after all, as rumours of a pending sale of the Magpies to a U.S. consortium have been dismissed as false, with a respected journalist claiming that there are no imminent bids for the Tyneside club.

The update comes after it was reported yesterday that Ashley, who purchased a majority share of the club in 2007, was in the U.S. to consider a £350m offer from an unnamed American bidder.

I’ve been informed Mike Ashley has not been in America recently to finalise a deal to sell #nufc and that there is a consortium, already dismissed in terms of being a creditable buyer, that appears to driving the flow of takeover rumours in the USA. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) November 14, 2018

Today, however, in the latest episode of the saga, Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has claimed on Twitter that Ashley not in the States to discuss a deal.

He added that although there is an interested party, they have been dismissed as a genuine buyer after initial talks hit a brick wall, and that no other bids are imminent while the club remains on the market.

A US based group had expressed an interest in a takeover but after initial talks, it led nowhere. Club remains for sale but nothing appears to be imminent. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) November 14, 2018

Ashley's apparent willingness to sell is thought to stem from his plummeting popularity among the Newcastle fanbase, who have held countless protests against his ownership at both home and away games so far this season.

His public refusal to back manager Rafa Benitez in the summer transfer window is at the root of much of the anger directed at the owner, who also owns retail manufacturers Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Frustrations were exacerbated by the club's poor start to the season, but a recent up-turn in form - with successive wins against Watford and Bournemouth - isn't expected to calm fan movements against the infamou