Three England Players to Make Debuts Against USA as Gareth Southgate Considers Experimental Lineup

By 90Min
November 15, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that his trio of uncapped players will make their international debuts 'at some stage' during Thursday's friendly match against the USA. 

Brighton's Lewis Dunk, Southampton's Alex McCarthy and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson - the top scoring English player in the Premier League so far - are the only players in Southgate's most recent squad who remain uncapped. 

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of the USA and Croatia double header, Southgate said: “There are only three players in the squad who haven't played for us, so it's not so difficult. They will all make their debut at some stage.”

Elsewhere, there are doubts over Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Liverpool's Joe Gomez, with the latter expected to sit out the USA friendly with a view to being fit for Sunday's Nations League clash with Croatia. 

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

“We've modified Joe's training in the early part of the week just to make sure that we give him the best chance for being involved on Sunday," Southgate added.

“We just need to check on Luke Shaw a bit later. Other than that, everybody trained today and no problems.”

Shaw, who returns to the squad after recently recovering from injury to retake his place at left-back for Manchester United, finds himself with stiff competition for the left-back slot on the international stage in Leicester's Ben Chilwell, who has been in impressive form for the Foxes so far this season.

Gomez, meanwhile, has been a surprise emergence at centre-back, taking advantage of injuries to Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip to establish himself as Liverpool's first choice defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)