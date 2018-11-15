Three England Players to Make Debuts Against USA as Gareth Southgate Considers Experimental Lineup

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that his trio of uncapped players will make their international debuts 'at some stage' during Thursday's friendly match against the USA.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk, Southampton's Alex McCarthy and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson - the top scoring English player in the Premier League so far - are the only players in Southgate's most recent squad who remain uncapped.

A huge honour to be announced in the @england squad today!! Days like this just prove that no matter what obstacles you face in life, you can always bounce back and more!! 💪🏾🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/kB5rChuvhy — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) November 8, 2018

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of the USA and Croatia double header, Southgate said: “There are only three players in the squad who haven't played for us, so it's not so difficult. They will all make their debut at some stage.”

Elsewhere, there are doubts over Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Liverpool's Joe Gomez, with the latter expected to sit out the USA friendly with a view to being fit for Sunday's Nations League clash with Croatia.

“We've modified Joe's training in the early part of the week just to make sure that we give him the best chance for being involved on Sunday," Southgate added.

“We just need to check on Luke Shaw a bit later. Other than that, everybody trained today and no problems.”

Shaw, who returns to the squad after recently recovering from injury to retake his place at left-back for Manchester United, finds himself with stiff competition for the left-back slot on the international stage in Leicester's Ben Chilwell, who has been in impressive form for the Foxes so far this season.

Good few days training. Getting ready for Thursday 💪🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PKwrqwzYMC — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 13, 2018

Gomez, meanwhile, has been a surprise emergence at centre-back, taking advantage of injuries to Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip to establish himself as Liverpool's first choice defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk.