Alberto Moreno 'Clear' That He Will Not Extend Contract at Anfield Before Its Expiry Next Summer

By 90Min
November 16, 2018

Alberto Moreno is ‘clear’ that he will not be signing a new contract at Liverpool ahead of the expiry of his current deal at the end of this season, according to a report from Spain.

The Spanish full back has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield this term, with rival left back Andrew Robertson having established himself as Jurgen Klopp’s clear first choice in the position.

Moreno’s contract on Merseyside is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and Estadio Deportivo report that the 26-year-old will not be extending his stay at Liverpool any further. It is said that the Spaniard is ‘clear’ on his decision.

Though the report suggests that Moreno could earn more in wages should he opt to stay put at Anfield, the former Sevilla star is apparently set on his ‘priority at this time’ – that being his family and where his children grow up, according to the report.

It is said that Moreno’s preference is for a return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where the Spaniard made his name as one of the brightest full backs in Europe.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Moreno traded Seville for Merseyside in 2014, completing a £12m deal which seemed to secure a quality, long-term option at left back for Liverpool.

However, though Moreno has often displayed good ability as an attack-minded wide man at Anfield, the Spaniard’s defensive shortcomings have often seen him fall out of favour.

Former Hull City star Robertson’s emergence as a stronger all-round candidate for the left back role has seen the Scottish international gain Klopp’s favour over Moreno.

As such, Moreno’s return to Sevilla could be an ideal move, with the full back largely better suited to the less physically rigorous style of play in La Liga.

However, according to the report from Estadio Deportivo, it remains unclear as to whether Moreno’s ex-club would be willing to resign their former star. Moreno is said to be holding out for a free transfer away from Liverpool next summer in order to secure more lucrative wages and a greater signing bonus with his next club.

Alternatively to Sevilla, it is suggested that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona may provide other potential destinations for Moreno next summer.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Atletico are said to be looking for a replacement for Filipe Luis, with the Brazilian expected to depart the Spanish capital. Barcelona, meanwhile, could be tempted to reunite Moreno with former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho at the Camp Nou.

