Arsenal and Chelsea Join Race for Brazilian Starlet With Potential January Bids Looming

Arsenal and Chelsea look set to do battle for the signature of Atletico Mineiro right back Emerson in January, with both clubs reportedly having watched the highly-thought-of teenager in recent days.

It is understood that the London rivals both had scouts at Mineiro's recent clash with Palmeiras, a 1-1 draw in which the 19-year-old played 90 minutes. As a result, rumours have begun to swirl ahead of a potential £8m transfer in January.

That's according to Brazilian outlet O Tempo (via The Sun), at least, who also report that Mineiro's recent financial issues could lead to the swift sale of a player they purchased for just over £1m in April.

Arsenal have had issues in the full back positions so far this season, with Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal's recent injury troubles meaning that the ageing Stephan Lichtsteiner has had to offer cover at both right and left-back, while Granit Xhaka has been called upon to play on the left hand side of defence at times.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are well covered in both positions, but could move for Emerson as a long-term successor to Cesar Azpilicueta and Davide Zappacosta.

He wouldn't be short of international compatriots at the Blues, with Willian, David Luiz and Emerson's name-sake Emerson Palmieri - born in Brazil but declared for Italy - plying their trade at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen whether the red or blue side of London, if any, is more likely to emerge victorious in the pursuit of the right-back's signature, with both sides reportedly keen to bring him to the Premier League.