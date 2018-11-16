Chelsea Encouraged to Take Advantage of FFP Troubles With Move for Inter Striker

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Inter superstar Mauro Icardi, as the Serie A side may be forced to sell the striker to raise money and avoid UEFA's Financial Fair Play sanctions.

With both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud failing to impress during their time in London, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the prolific Icardi, who has already netted ten goals this season. Morata has found some impressive form in recent weeks, but Chelsea could still decide to move for Icardi if they feel a reasonable deal can be reached.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Sun) state that Inter must raise £44m before the end of June to avoid punishment, which could range from a fine to a ban from participating in either the Champions League or Europa League.

The urgent need for funds could see them sell several of their star players, one of whom could be striker Icardi. Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old, whilst Manchester United have also been touted as potential suitors for Icardi.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

His release clause is said to be £97.5m, but Inter may find themselves forced to accept a lower offer for Icardi as they seek to avoid any strict punishment from UEFA.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has claimed that Icardi could develop into one of the world's best players under the guidance of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, telling the media: “Icardi is a champion, he could become a new Ronaldo, in the hands of Sarri he could make 40 goals."





Should Chelsea move to sign Icardi, it could bring about the end of Morata's career at Stamford Bridge. Rumours have emerged linking Morata with a loan move to Inter, which may encourage the Italian side to part with their captain.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, should Jose Mourinho attempt to bring Icardi to United, it may spark a bidding war between the two clubs.





The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have faced huge amounts of criticism from United fans after a series of poor performances, meaning they may be keen on bringing in Icardi, who has netted an impressive 117 goals in 195 outings for Inter.