Chelsea Loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko Delighted With Improvement at AC Milan After Sluggish Start

Tiemoue Bakayoko has admitted he is delighted with his recent improvements with loan club AC Milan, insisting that he can continue to improve.

The Frenchman endured a challenging debut season with Chelsea, prompting the club to loan him out to Milan in the hope that Bakayoko would rediscover his form from his time in Monaco. However, the Rossoneri were rumoured to be considering terminating his loan after several abysmal performances, but he has drastically improved in recent weeks.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

In an interview with the club's official website, Bakayoko revealed he was pleased to have turned things around, claiming that he can improve even further.

“In small steps, I took my time, I knew it would not be easy, but I think we have seen a very good Bakayoko in the last few games," Bakayoko began.





“Now I can only improve. I did not get stronger than a month ago, I was the same player you faced from the beginning, I just feel better in the team now, I store the tactical information more easily and I easily understand the position to keep in the field.

“I feel safer than a few weeks ago, it’s true, I needed to play too and now I’m finally meshing.”

With Lucas Biglia out injured, Bakayoko has started four matches in the last two weeks, and the Frenchman has finally shown glimpses of good form. Speaking after Milan's 3-2 victory over Genoa in October, manager Gennaro Gattuso was full of praise for Bakayoko.

The Milan boss said, as quoted by CalcioMercato: "He deserved a night like this. Tactically and physically he was devastating. He seemed like a giant, especially in the first half. Also technically he didn’t make many mistakes."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Statistically, Bakayoko has been outperforming his teammates in several crucial areas. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Bakayoko has won more 26 duels, eight aerial battles and recovered possession 24 times over the last three games - a notable improvement from the beginning of the season.





Milan do have the option to make his loan move from Chelsea permanent next summer, and they may find themselves desperate to keep the Frenchman if he can maintain his recent form.