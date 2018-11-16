Crystal Palace and West Ham Set for Bidding War as Inter Prepare to Sell Young Forward

By 90Min
November 16, 2018

Inter are ready to reassess the situation of striker Gabriel Barbosa during January, as he returns from a season on loan at Brazilian club Santos. 

The Brasileiro Serie A season ends this month, leaving Gabigol to return to Italy for the new year.

The club has been impressed by the 22-year-old, who has scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances for the Brazilian side, with reports that Inter want to bring him back to their squad with the intention of either playing him or, more likely, selling him rather than farming him out on loan again.

UOL report that Inter have been impressed with Gabigol's form and are willing to give him a chance to earn a place in their side in January – but would ask for around €30m if they choose to sell. 

The Brazilian outlet report that Crystal Palace are the team from England looking at a move for the 22-year-old given their lack of striking options, but Goal Brazil report that West Ham and Everton are also considering a move for the former wonderkid – despite being just a few months removed from a summer in which both spent heavily to reinforce their attacking lines.  

Positively for his Premier League suitors, Gabigol has reportedly promised Santos he won’t be playing for another Brazilian rival.

The 22-year-old spoke recently in a press conference about how he may find it hard to return to Inter after a year away from the club, which does seem to really increase the likelihood of him moving away on a permanent basis. A bidding way between the Hammers and the Eagles may ensue. 

Alexandre Loureiro/GettyImages

Gabigol said: “Hard to tell, things have changed, but the effort made was for the love for Santos. For my desire to return after a year without playing, trusting in my potential, in my teammates to help me find good football. But being honest: the possibility is very small.”

