'I've Got No Words': Callum Wilson Left Speechless After Scoring on England Debut Against USA

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson says his debut England goal ''hasn't sunk in'' following the 3-0 friendly win over USA on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old had missed numerous chances to open his account for the Three Lions, but seized an opportunity late on in the second half to help seal a routine victory for Gareth Southgate's men.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Wilson admitted to Sky Sports that he was still coming to terms with scoring for his country, before admitting that he was wary of Marcus Rashford's imminent introduction as a substitute.





"I've got no words at the moment, I don't think it's really sunk in to be honest. There was an opportunity in front of me and I just wanted to grasp it with both hands to be honest. It's always nice to get on the scoresheet as a striker.





"I was more thinking just keep going, but the time was ticking down. I did actually see [Rashford] standing there. There was one chance just before where Trent played it across, I just got my foot to it, probably should have scored, and you look over and see him standing there, and you're thinking you've only got a couple minutes now.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"But Delphy put a great ball in and I managed to get on the end of it. For me I'm my biggest critic, so I would have been disappointed overall to not take my chances, but thankfully it went in, so I can reflect on the night in a positive way.

Wilson's call-up to the England squad has followed a blistering start to the season for Bournemouth, which has seen the striker score six goals in 12 Premier League games, contributing a handful of assists in the process.

1 - Callum Wilson is the first ever @afcbournemouth player to score for @England, and the first player to score on his Three Lions debut since Marcus Rashford in May 2016. Beginnings. #ENGUSA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2018

He has overcome two extended spells on the sidelines through injury, and Wilson went onto speak of his pride at earning his first international cap.

"To make your debut for England is a massive achievement, and to score on that as well is even more sweet. I'll share this time with family and friends, and I'll remember it forever.

"I hope to build on this now, keep improving, there's still a long way to go for myself, more I can improve on. I will keep working hard to become a better player."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Wilson will hope to have shown England boss Southgate ahead of Sunday's crucial UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia that he is worthy of keeping his place - though he is likely to be reduced to a substitute's role with captain Harry Kane expected to return up front.