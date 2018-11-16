Juventus Reject Chance to Sign Out of Favour Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Juventus have rejected the chance to sign Real Madrid's relegated keeper Keylor Navas, despite a relative lack of world class depth in the position.

After losing Gianluigi Buffon to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, the Old Lady designated their vacant number one spot to Wojciech Szczesny, whilst also bringing in Genoa's Mattia Perin for a modest €12m fee.

The former Arsenal man, who was bought for £11m in July 2017 after a successful loan spell at Roma, has had an up and down season between the sticks so far, and has come in for some criticism on occasion, as I Bianconeri attempt to triumph on all fronts.



According to reports from Italian publication Corriere di Torino, as outlined in the Mirror, the Costa Rican custodian's representatives were alert to this fact, and thus attempted to feel out the possibilities of a switch for their client.

The Real Madrid man has been forced to deputise for summer recruit Thibaut Courtois this season, settling for just seven appearances across competitions. He has not appeared in La Liga since August.



Evidently seeking pastures new, the 31-year-old was hoping Juve's uncertainty surrounding their number one, and their eagerness to win the Champions League, of which he is a three-time winner, could land him a new home.

However, the Serie A leaders were not on the same wavelength, choosing instead to stick with their Polish international for now. Considering the 28-year-old's crucial penalty save in their last clash with Milan at San Siro, it may have been the right call.

