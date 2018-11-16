Kalidou Koulibaly on Man Utd's Radar as Jose Mourinho Prepares to Axe Duo in Favour of Napoli Star

In a shocking turn of events, Manchester United have been linked with another move for a centre-back - this time in the form of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly - with Jose Mourinho reportedly prepared to offload Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo to generate the required funds for the Senegalese defender.

Koulibaly, 27, has been an ever present for Napoli in Serie A so far, and has become the latest in a long line of centre-backs that Mourinho is said to be keen to bring to United to help halt their defensive personnel issues.

The Daily Record report that Koulibaly is the latest player Mourinho has pressed the board to sign, and the manager is willing to part with Jones and Rojo - two of five centre-backs fielded by United so far this season - in order to generate funds and make room for his arrival.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The duo have managed just 148 minutes between them so far this campaign, but despite having both turned down opportunities to leave in the summer, the enigmatic boss is thought to prefer the prospect of the Koulibaly's dominant presence to either player, even if Napoli would not sell him on the cheap.

Complicating the issue further is the situation surrounding Eric Bailly, who the Record report to be unhappy with his first team involvement so far this campaign.

The 24-year-old hasn't started in over a month, managing just five starts so far this season, and despite being seen as a long-term first choice central defender at United, he is thought to be angling for a move away despite advice to the contrary from friends and family.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Premier League rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are both credited with an interest in Bailly, and given their own defensive struggles, would surely offer more in the way of first team football.