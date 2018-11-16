Man Utd 'Hold Positive Talks' Over Rumoured £20m Deal for Atletico Madrid Star Diego Godin

Manchester United have once more been linked with Atletico Madrid and Uruguay captain Diego Godin as speculation builds that manager Jose Mourinho has demanded the club defensively strengthen in the January transfer market.

United were linked with Godin in the final hours of the summer window, only for any move to suddenly be ruled out because the experienced centre-back looked set to sign a new contract with Atletico and remain in Spain instead.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But Godin never actually signed a new deal and the Daily Mirror claims that United are 'still interested'. The Old Trafford club is said to be 'watching developments closely' as the 32-year-old continues to discuss his future with Atletico.

A separate report from the Daily Star is bolder and goes a step further to claim that Mourinho has made Godin his 'number one target' when the winter window opens in six weeks.

The tabloid alleges that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has held 'several round of positive talks' with Atletico and is willing to meet a £20m release clause in Godin's contract.

As things stand, the two-time Champions League finalist will to become a free agent in summer.

But there are some red flags to consider before United fans get too excited about signing arguably the best centre-back in the world, not least because the club has an unfortunate track record of being used as a bargaining tool when high profile players want a new contract.

It happened with Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, and as far as centre-backs are concerned it happened with Sergio Ramos too. The situation with Godin appears no different, especially as the proposed deal was so quickly off the table when he looked set to sign a new deal.

Given that the player didn't sign a new contract then, it seems all too convenient that United are suddenly back on the scene and apparently in a favourable position.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It is also worth noting that other news sources just this week have suggested that United are not currently making preparations to sign anyone in January, which is the exact opposite of what the Star said about the supposed 'positive talks' with Atletico over Godin.

Both the Mirror and Star claim that out of favour Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, a Premier League title winner under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge in 2014/15, is a potential short-term option.