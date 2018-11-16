Newcastle Outsider to Be Denied New Deal as Current Contract Approaches Expiry

November 16, 2018

Rafa Benitez looks set to continue his ruthless streak as he looks to offload yet more deadwood in his Newcastle squad. 

Jack Colback looks set to be the next out the door at St James' Park, as Benitez has deemed the out of favour 29-year-old midfielder surplus to requirements. 

Colback became the subject of controversy when he made the daring transfer from Sunderland to fierce rivals Newcastle in 2014, going on to make 93 appearances for the Magpies.

However, Colback became something of an outcast under Benitez, finding himself on the club's nominal loan list for much of the last two seasons. 

The fiery-haired midfielder produced a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, consequently rejoining the Championship side on a season-long deal this term.

Colback has started 14 of the club's 17 league games this season, establishing himself as one of Aitor Karanka's most trusted performers.

He has been excellent alongside Adlene Guedioura at the heart of Forest's midfield - and the Chronicle report that his form seems to have prompted Karanka to make a decision on his future already.

Forest are in good form, and currently find themselves just one point adrift of the Championship playoff places in the early season running, and have been clear in their desire to sign Colback permanently in the summer – regardless of what division they will be playing in.

Colback will be a free agent in the summer, and given Benitez's lack of appreciation for the midfielder, the chances of him remaining a Newcastle player beyond this season are close to zero.

