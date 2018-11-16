PSG Superstar Neymar Backs 'Great' Unai Emery to Bring Success to Arsenal

Brazilian superstar Neymar has delivered an encouraging insight to Arsenal fans, insisting that former PSG manager Unai Emery will bring great success at the Emirates.

Having been signed for a world-record fee at the Parc des Princes midway during Emery’s spell in charge of the Ligue 1 giants, PSG star Neymar is well acquainted with the Spaniard’s coaching methods.

⚽️'Emery will bring good things to @Arsenal'🔴@neymarjr was full of praise for his former @PSG_inside coach Unai Emery ahead of Brazil's 🇧🇷 friendly vs Uruguay 🇺🇾 at the Emirates this evening. pic.twitter.com/nuj7f8GACd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 16, 2018

Widespread rumours had suggested that Emery had difficulties with coaching the superstar influence of Neymar in the PSG squad, but the Brazilian has had only positive words for his former coach. The Brazilian said, as quoted by the Mirror: “Now it’s easy to say because Arsenal are playing really great football.

“They are coming from a great run in recent matches and everybody knows he’s a really great coach,” Neymar said at a press conference ahead of Brazil’s clash with South American rivals Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

“We know about their quality and I was really happy to work with him because he’s a really hard working guy. He really wanted to coach us and really wanted to study about football.

It's been nearly six months since Unai Emery walked in the door at Arsenal - So what exactly has changed and what is still to come?



A look at the positives and negatives of the Emery era so far. https://t.co/1TEpw0UXwM — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 15, 2018

“I think he will bring good things for Arsenal, which is a really huge and important club here in England. I wish him luck.”

Neymar played a starring role for PSG as the star-studded Parisians won the Ligue 1 title in Emery’s final season in charge at the Parc des Princes.

Now on a run of 16 games unbeaten as Arsenal’s new head coach, Emery and Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways after three consecutive draws in the Premier League. The Gunners travel to face Bournemouth next up after the international break.