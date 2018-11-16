AS Roma Bracing for January Onslaught as Trio of Premier League Clubs Chase Cengiz Ünder

Roma are braced for a January bidding war over Cengiz Ünder, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal keep tabs on the Turkish forward.

Ünder, 21, signed from Basaksehir last summer, and has gone on to become an important player for the Serie A side in a short space of time, making 46 appearances and scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to CalcioMercato, his performances have attracted some flattering glances, to the point that Roma are considering awarding the player new terms, with the caveat of a €60m release clause.

The new deal, however, is not expected to be in place in time for the January window, meaning it will not act as a deterrent should Premier League interest in his signature come to fruition during the winter window.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The report states that the right offer would represent a substantial profit on the fee they paid for him almost 18 months ago - no surprise considering that was around the €13.4m mark.





Bayern Munich are listed as another interested party, so decisive action would have to be taken from any of the three Premier League clubs in order to see off stiff competition for the Turkish international winger's signature.

Liverpool are no stranger to a signing from Roma, having acquired Mo Salah and Alisson Becker for substantial fees, so it would come as no surprise to see them raid the Serie A side once again for Under.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Arsenal, meanwhile, are thought to be in the market for another attacker, while it's difficult to see where Ünder would fit in at league leaders Manchester City, given he'd be competing for places with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez..