Michy Batshuayi Dismisses Reports of Early Chelsea Return Despite Iffy Start to Valencia Loan Spell

Michy Batshuayi has ruled out any possibility of an early return to Chelsea from his loan with Valencia.

The Belgian striker joined the Spanish club on loan last summer but has scored just two goals in all competitions, with the former La Liga winners only managing to win two games so far this season.

In stark contrast, parent club Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions and find themselves among the early favourites to win this season's Premier League title. Attractive as it may seem to leave Valencia to rejoin the Blues, however, Batshuayi insists such talk is nothing more than speculation, adding that he is content with life at the Mestalla.

"On my departure from Valencia, there are only rumours," Batshuayi said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I have no problem with the club and I understand the coach [Marcelino] very well. We are in a bad phase, but we will continue working to overcome the slump."

Batshuayi started for Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening, as they beat Iceland 2-0 courtesy of the striker's brace. His performance may have differed from his form in La Liga, but still merited praise from his national team manager Roberto Martinez after the game.

"He moved well for the opening goal," Martinez said. "I'm glad he scored twice, but he also played a good game. I was delighted with his overall performance."

Displaying the same goalscoring touch for Valencia will be vital for the striker, who will look to fire his club up from their current 15th place when they play Rayo Vallecano following the international break.