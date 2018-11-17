Paul Merson Claims West Ham Star is Good Enough to Play for Man Utd Amid Continued Transfer Links

Former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United could once again target West Ham striker Marko Arnautović, noting the striker is good enough to play for at least four other big Premier League sides.

Arnautović has been in good form for the Hammers this season, recording five goals and one assist - with his continued good form fuelling speculation that the Austrian could be set for a big money move away from the London Stadium in January.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Arnautović's agent has done little to quell the speculation, recently claiming that Chelsea are interested in Arnautović and Merson finds no surprise in that, as he believes the time is right for the player to leave West Ham.





"He says he wants to leave West Ham and play in the Champions League and you can’t really blame him. He should be playing for a bigger club," Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

"Arnautović is 29 years old and won’t have too many years of his career left to achieve what he wants, so it’s no surprise his agent is talking about him leaving. He’s good enough to get into the Manchester City team, at least as a squad player. And he would walk into Manchester United’s team.

"Arsenal? They would take him. Chelsea? Them too."

Merson did, however, warn Arnautović against agitating for a move, owing to exceptional relationship with the West Ham fans, before suggesting that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United could come calling once more.

"He should be careful about agitating for a move though. West Ham fans love him and have been very good to him. Don’t upset them.

"But I could see United coming back in for him in January. He’s someone who would take the load off Romelu Lukaku and I would have him in the team over Marcus Rashford right now.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"West Ham will talk tough but they are in it to make money. If they can get £50-60m for him they would drop him off themselves. Maybe that’s why they’re trying to sign Samir Nasri."

The Hammers return to Premier League action against Manchester City next weekend, with Arnautović likely to be the focal point once more for Manuel Pellegrini's side.