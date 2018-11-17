Tottenham Monitoring Progress of Various Players as Mauricio Pochettino Narrows Down Key Targets

We're quickly approaching the midway point in the season and are getting a clearer idea of exactly which positions clubs may be tempted to invest in during the upcoming January transfer window.

One Premier League club, in fact the only club, who opted not to add to their squad during the summer transfer window was Tottenham, and it looks as though it wasn't a terrible judgement call from Mauricio Pochettino.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Spurs have started the season well having won nine of their opening 12 Premier League games so far and currently sit in fourth place - one point behind Chelsea in third and just five points behind the league leaders Manchester City.

Whilst they've coped just fine without any summer signings, Sky Sports suggest Tottenham will in fact be investing in their squad during January with a number of potential targets emerging. One of which is Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake , who has shone on the south coast since his permanent move from Chelsea in 2017.



He is now a regular Dutch international and with Spurs' defensive duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld both out of contracts in the summer, Pochettino may well be tempted to add some defensive reinforcements in January to cover for the potential departures.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Ake isn't the only member of the Cherries who has been linked with a move to north London, with young midfielder Lewis Cook also attracting interest from Spurs. The 21-year-old has already had a taste of success in his young career having captained England's Under-20s side to a World Cup triumph in 2017, and Tottenham are reportedly keen on bringing him to the club.



There is also some reported interest in talent from abroad for Spurs, with Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele being linked with a move after his fine start to the season. He's bagged himself four assists in 12 Ligue 1 appearances so far and was part of the team which beat Manchester City in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Other names such as Amadou Haidara - currently with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg - and Watford's highly-rated midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure are reportedly on Tottenham's radar, however we'll have to wait and see what areas Pochettino will be looking to strengthen ahead of the second half of the season.