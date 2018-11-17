Tottenham's Stadium 'May Not Be Ready Until March' in New Completion Setback

Tottenham have received another setback regarding the completion of their new stadium, as the latest reports claim it won't be ready until March 2019.

The official move-in date for the club has been repeatedly changed this season due to ongoing delays at the stadium, resulting in Spurs agreeing a deal to play their remaining games of the season at Wembley as a precaution.

David Goddard/GettyImages

According to The Times however, contractors have given the club two different opening dates for the ground, January 13 (against Manchester United) or March 2 (against Arsenal), although the latter date is thought to be the more realistic one.

The publication also claims that contractors are deliberately stringing out their work, to the annoyance of chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs, who are now paying the rent to use Wembley for the remainder of the season, regardless of how often they use it.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The club themselves have released a statement regarding their continued use of Wembley, which says: "Whilst Wembley National Stadium Ltd has been able to assign us a number of full capacity games, the restriction on the number of full capacity events available to WNSL each year means that our remaining Premier League fixtures after Chelsea will be capped at 51,000 unless otherwise advised.





"As a contingency measure to ensure we can stage our matches whilst we await certainty on the exact opening date of our new stadium, the Club has reached agreement with WNSL to host any additional home games that we may have to play at Wembley Stadium.

"As announced previously, we shall look to provide a further update on stadium progress in early December."

Despite playing without a permanent home this season, Spurs have made a strong start in the Premier League, as they sit fourth, just five points off leaders Manchester City.