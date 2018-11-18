AC Milan Eyeing Cut-Price Deal for Chelsea Loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko After Recent Improvement in Form

AC Milan are keen to make Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan move from Chelsea permanent, but only for around £22m.

Bakayoko arrived at Chelsea in 2017 to much fanfare, but the Frenchman endured a torrid debut season in the Premier League, prompting the Blues to allow Bakayoko to leave on loan after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

While his first few months in Milan were disappointing, Bakayoko has drastically improved in recent weeks, starting Milan's last five matches.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

News of Milan's interest in a permanent move for Bakayoko comes from Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Football Italia). The Rossoneri are said to be pleased with the 24-year-old's recent improvement, but they will only spend around £22m to sign him.

Milan paid just over £4m to sign Bakayoko on loan, and they also have the option to sign him permanently for around £32m, which would see Chelsea recover the £36m which they initially spent to bring in the Frenchman from Monaco in 2017.

However, whilst Milan are impressed with Bakayoko's recent form, they believe that he has been poor in several matches this season and does not warrant such a high price tag. Instead, they are keen to negotiate a discount of approximately £10m.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Bakayoko has made 12 appearances for Milan this season and has started all four of the club's Europa League matches this season. He has also started in the club's last three league matches, with Lucas Biglia suffering a calf injury which will likely sideline him until February.

The 24-year-old has certainly taken advantage of the situation, regularly excelling since making his first Serie A start in late October, which came in a 2-1 victory over Genoa. Gazzetta dello Sport analysed Bakayoko's recent form, stating that the Frenchman had been completely dominant in recovering possession for his teammates.

Chelsea will certainly be watching Bakayoko's form closely and, whilst they would prefer to recover the entirety of their £36m, they may find themselves unable to reject a discounted offer, given Bakayoko's disappointing form over the last 18 months.