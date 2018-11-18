Barcelona Director Pep Segura Admits Neymar Could Leave PSG & Return to Camp Nou

Barcelona sporting director Pep Segura has refused to rule out the possibility of Neymar leaving Paris Saint-Germain and returning to the club in the future.

The Brazilian shocked the world when he left Barcelona in favour of Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, with the French side activating Neymar's release clause of £198m. He has been a key player for PSG, but rumours have persisted linking him with a return to Spain with either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Speaking to Spanish outlet La Vanguardia, Segura admitted that, whilst Barcelona are not currently interested in Neymar, they would certainly consider signing the winger once again if he could improve the team.

He said: "In the professional field all players who are in the market are able to come if they fit our needs.

"Today, Neymar is not in the market. If one day there is a possibility, does anyone believe that a club like Barça does not have to consider it? In the case of Neymar and anyone else.

"We must not forget the insult that Neymar made to us all as a club. But if we believe that, despite this, it must be him, it will be him. And finally, it is important that the economic part fits."

According to Marca, Barcelona are aware that Neymar would like to return to the club, and they would be happy to bring the Brazilian back to La Liga. They were reportedly offered the chance to sign Neymar again this summer, but the move failed to materialise.

Real Madrid were also given a chance to sign the winger, with Neymar described as Real president Florentino Perez's 'obsession'.

For Neymar to return to Barcelona, Marca claim that they would have to submit an offer of £198m to PSG, as there is already a verbal agreement in place which states that Neymar can leave the club if they receive such a bid.