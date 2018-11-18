Crystal Palace & Wolves Lead Chase for Ligue 1 Striker After Flying Start to Season

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are believed to be among a host of Premier League sides tailing Nantes forward Emiliano Sala, following the Argentine ace's blistering start to the season.

The 28-year-old has lit up the French top tier in the early stages of the season, netting 13 times in 14 appearances. This impressive form saw his side head into the international break sitting comfortably in tenth place, with big spenders Paris Saint-Germain already looking unstoppable with a thirteen point lead at the top of the table.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

According to the Sunday People, Palace are preparing to make a £15m offer for the prolific front-man, while West Ham United, Everton and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the player. With the former Bordeaux man's contract expiring at the end of next season, his club may find themselves under pressure to cash in while they still can.

If a deal is to be struck by either of the sides rumoured to be interested, it seems unlikely that it will happen during the upcoming January transfer window. With Ligue 1 delicately poised, Nantes could quickly find themselves in the relegation zone if their goals dry up, and they'll be desperate to hang onto their star player until the end of the campaign.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made no secret of his desire to lure a quality striker to Selhurst Park, but it could be argued that he'd be better off trying to bring in a player with a proven record of scoring in the Premier League - rather than a forward who's spent his entire career in France.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are rumoured to have joined Premier League heavyweights Spurs and Arsenal in the battle to sign Porto captain Hector Herrera. The midfielder has been with the Portuguese giants for the last six seasons, but looks set to move on from the club when his contract expires in the summer.