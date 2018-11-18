Former Manchester United Ace Set for Old Trafford Return as Club Ambassador

Former Manchester United and Juventus defender Patrice Evra is in negotiations with a move back to the Red Devils in what would be an ambassadorial role. The 37-year-old has been without a club since leaving West Ham in the summer and has been spotted several times this season in the directors' box at Old Trafford.

Evra's close relationship with the French players at United, which includes Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, a former teammate at Juventus, is thought to be the key reason behind a possible return. It is hoped that by liaising with players on a permanent basis, Evra can create a better relationship between the board of directors and the squad through highlighting any issues that arise in the future.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite being seen having discussions on match-day with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, reports in the Daily Mail suggest that Evra will not become the club's first ever director of football, a role that remains unoccupied since it was announced in March 2018.





An immensely popular player during his time at United, Evra made over 350 appearances for the club, thriving under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson. Joining the Red Devils from AS Monaco for £5.5m in 2006, the Senegalese-born left back quickly established himself as a key member of the squad, helping his side win back-to-back Premier League titles in 2007 and 2008.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Evra would go on to win 15 trophies at Old Trafford, including the only ever Champions League Final to feature two English sides as United prevailed in a penalty shoot-out over rivals Chelsea.