Juventus Ready £10m-a-Year Contract for Arsenal Ace Aaron Ramsey Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Juventus are believed to have prepared a big money contract offer for Arsenal contact rebel Aaron Ramsey, and could offer the Wales international a deal worth £10m-a-year when his current contract expires in the summer.

Despite repeated attempts from the Gunners to keep him at the club, Ramsey has failed to come to an agreement over a new deal, and is now set to end his spell at the Emirates Stadium when the current campaign comes to a close. While Juventus appear to be the frontrunners to snap up Ramsey, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also believed to be keen on a deal.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

According to the Sun, the Bosman rule allows Ramsey to agree a move away from the Premier League in January, and that fact that he will leave on a free transfer gives him considerable bargaining power when it comes to his weekly wage. The reported £200k-a-week deal prepared by the Bianconeri would almost double his current wage.

The report also claims scouts from Bayern Munich watched the 27-year-old in action for Wales in their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on Friday night, and are apparently prepared to rival Juventus in their pursuit of the player. Die Roten have endured a tricky started to the season, and are likely to rejuvenate their squad with new signings next summer.

While Ramsey is almost certain to leave Arsenal in the summer, his destination is likely to remain the subject of rumour for a few more weeks yet. Gunners fans will be eager for the saga to come to a close, and for their manager Unai Emery to begin work on finding a similarly technically gifted midfielder to star in their side next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are believed to be preparing to battle with their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign Sampdoria youngster Joachim Andersen. The 22-year-old centre-back has been excelling in Serie A, and could be available for around £25m. Tipped as a future star for the Denmark national team, Andersen could prove a shrewd investment for either side.