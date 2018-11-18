Liverpool Consider Selling New Signing to Fund Move for Dortmund Wonderkid Christian Pulisic

Liverpool are desperate to win the race for coveted Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, and could even consider selling summer arrival Fabinho to fund the expensive move.

Fabinho is yet to make a much of an impact since joining Liverpool for around £44m during the summer. The Brazil international did not make his first Premier League appearance until late October and has been the subject of criticism from fans, with the 25-year-old guilty of some underwhelming performances since leaving Monaco.

Pulisic has been a long-term target for Liverpool, with the Daily Mirror claiming that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been closely monitoring the 20-year-old since leaving Dortmund to take charge at Anfield.

£70m for a player with 18 months left on his deal seems a bit much 🤷‍♂️ — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 18, 2018

The report also quotes a source from within Liverpool, who confirmed Klopp's determination to sign the winger. The source said: “Having watched Christian develop there is no way Jurgen is going to back off now. He knows he is a talent who can light up the Premier League.”





Pulisic is currently under contract with Dortmund until 2020, but recent reports emerged suggesting the 20-year-old is refusing to enter into negotiations over a new deal with the Bundesliga side.





As a result, Dortmund are considering selling the American in the near future, before his value starts to decrease towards the expiration of his contract. Chelsea have also been linked with a £70m move for the winger, but they now reportedly face competition from Liverpool.

TF-Images/GettyImages

This season, Pulisic has made 12 appearances for Dortmund, racking up three goals and four assists as the club currently sit top of the Bundesliga. In total, he has represented Dortmund on 109 occasions, netting 15 goals and creating a further 24 for his teammates.

The German side would likely only accept a huge offer for the youngster, and Klopp could generate a huge portion of the required funds by cashing in on Fabinho, who has been linked with a move to the likes of Juventus and AC Milan.

The Brazilian has failed to cement a regular place in Liverpool's starting lineup, after many believed Fabinho could be key to The Reds improving on their impressive form from last season. The club would likely be reluctant to give up on the 25-year-old so soon into his Anfield career, but may find themselves unable to reject a sizeable offer.