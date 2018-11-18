Liverpool Fans Cry Out for Club to Sign Netherlands Ace After Stunning UEFA Nations League Showing

By 90Min
November 18, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to implore their club to sign Lyon ace Memphis Depay following his blistering performance for the Netherlands during their 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over France.

While more cynical football enthusiasts may point out that the forward flopped in catastrophic fashion during his spell with Manchester United, Depay is clearly a much improved player from his time at Old Trafford, and has impressed for both club and country in recent times - scoring 23 goals and making 18 assists in 2018 so far.

This form has not gone unnoticed by a number of Reds fans, who appear to be keen for the club to bring the 24-year-old in to provide some competition for Roberto Firmino:

United fans will be hoping that they don't follow in Chelsea's footsteps, who sold a promising player in Mohamed Salah who returned to the Premier League to haunt them. Depay made 33 appearances in his two year spell with the Red Devils, scoring on just three occasions, before being hastily moved on by his unimpressed manager, José Mourinho.

Liverpool's dynamic style of football would arguably suit the style of Depay's play, and Firmino could do with competition for his starting spot given the lack of quality central attackers at the club. The 24-year-old certainly has unfinished business in the Premier League, and could look to hit back at his doubters by returning to the competition with his Ligue 1 form.

In other news, Barcelona are believed to have beaten Liverpool in the race to sign Ajax prodigy Matthijs de Ligt. The 19-year-old has made a real name for himself after excelling for both his club and the Netherlands national side, and Barça have reportedly lined up a £61m deal to sign the youngster - who they hope will be the long term successor to Gerard Piqué.

