Man City Monitoring Real Madrid Star Isco Amid Rumours of Poor Relationship With Santiago Solari

By 90Min
November 18, 2018

Manchester City are closely tracking Real Madrid midfielder Isco, who is reportedly out of favour under new manager Santiago Solari.

Since Solari took over from Julen Lopetegui, Isco is yet to start a match for Real and has just 51 minutes of action to his name in the last four matches. His last appearance which lasted 90 minutes was Real's crushing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in late October, which ultimately brought an end to Lopetegui's time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Teammate Dani Ceballos has suggested Solari is yet to fully utilise Isco due to the midfielder's post-injury fitness struggles.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

News of City's interest in Isco comes from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Pep Guardiola has admired the midfielder for several years. 

Real are said to be open to allowing Isco to leave the club next summer, as long as they receive an acceptable offer for the 26-year-old playmaker. However, the former Malaga star will be given the remainder of the season to prove himself in Madrid.

Isco's situation has been the same under several managers, with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane struggling to find a regular place for Isco in their lineup.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Isco is yet to take to the field at the Bernabeu since Solari's arrival, and there is a fear that Isco's poor performance during the latest Clásico could have led to the club losing faith in the Spaniard. Isco lost possession more than any of his teammates and also misplaced countless passes as Real slumped to a humiliating defeat.

Should he move to City, Isco would only increase their embarrassment of riches in midfield. The likes of David SilvaBernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have all excelled since Guardiola's arrival, whilst there are high hopes for youngster Phil Foden to cement his place in the team in the future. 

