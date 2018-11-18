Newcastle Outcast Set to Be Frozen Out by Manager Rafael Benitez Despite Injuries to Squad

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is set to continue overlooking outcast Achraf Lazaar despite an injury to Paul Dummett leaving options for the left-back position scarce.

Left-back Dummett, who has been in impressive form at St. James' Park this season, picked up an injury whilst on international duty with Wales and Lazaar looks set to miss out on a chance of first team action yet again despite being the only natural replacement.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Moroccan international had been handed a glimmer of hope to reignite his Newcastle career by Benitez - returning to training with the first team after his move to Genoa was called off on deadline day.

Lazaar has only featured for Newcastle ten times since his £2.5m move from US Palermo and has never featured in the Premier League for the Toon army.

The left side of defence is an area where Newcastle are struggling for depth - Dummett's injury means the only natural replacement is Lazaar. Kenedy has been used in the position before but typically plays as an attacking winger.

A little progress each day adds up to big results. #workhard #EGSM pic.twitter.com/RHWSgGJkx8 — Achraf Lazaar (@LazaarAchraf) October 2, 2018

Benitez could use right-back Javier Manquillo on the other side of defence, as he has done previously, however the Spaniard has struggled adapting to the position.





This leaves the Newcastle manager with a dilemma, but it could be one last chance for Lazaar to reignite his career with the Magpies, whose last appearance for Newcastle was against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup in August last year.





The 26-year-old has been playing for the reserves and Under-23 teams this season and appears to be pushing for a place in the first team rather than force a move away from the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, according to reports in the Chronicle, Benitez will look elsewhere to fill the void at left-back as Lazaar continues to be frozen out by the Spaniard.

Newcastle take a trip to Burnley next Monday, looking to build on the form they finally found before the international break and seek a third successive win in the league.