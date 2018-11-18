Spurs Among 5 Premier League Clubs Tracking Brazilian Wonderkid Dubbed 'Next Gabriel Jesus'

Several Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch Atletico Mineiro's 18-year-old sensation Bruno Roberto, who has recently broken into the first team at the club.

The attacking midfielder made his debut for Atletico Mineiro in June and has since made a further five appearances for the club. He has regularly been amongst the substitutes for the first team, with Atletico Mineiro holding high expectations for the youngster.

According to The Daily Mail, scouts from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been monitoring Bruno, but it is Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur who are said to be leading the race for the 18-year-old.

The report states that many in Brazil believe that Bruno will follow the example of Gabriel Jesus, who joined City for around £25m from Palmeiras in 2017. Since moving to the club, Jesus has racked up 29 goals and ten assists for City, and it is hoped that Bruno would have a similar impact in England.

However, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also said to be using his South American connections to scout Bruno, and is hoping that he will be able to gain an advantage in the race for Bruno's signature.

Fans of Atletico have been keen for Bruno to be given more chances in the first team, who are currently lacking in attacking options. Bruno is yet to start a match for the senior team, with his longest outing lasting around 68 minutes, but he has impressed with his creativity and energy, leading many fans to demand that he replaces current starter Juan Cazares in the lineup.

Many European clubs are regularly scouting Brazilian sides, with several youngsters recently making astronomical moves to the continent. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo both agreed deals with Real Madrid for upwards of £40m, whilst the likes of Kenedy and Richarlison also left Brazil in favour of the Premier League.