Spurs & Arsenal Scout Croatia Star as Premier League Sides Keep Tabs on Belgium-Based Giant

Scouts from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were reportedly in attendance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinić in action against England.

The 28-year-old, who stands two metres tall, was promoted to the position of Croatia's number one following the 2018 World Cup, which saw Danijel Subašić retire following a series of heroic displays in the tournament. Kalinić has been with Belgian side Gent since 2016, and was awarded the Belgian Professional Goalkeeper of the Year prize in his first season at the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to the Sun, scouts from Crystal Palace and Watford were also present at the match to keep an eye on the stopper, along with representatives from a host of unnamed clubs from across Europe. Clearly, Kalinić's intimidating frame and shot-stopping ability make him an alluring prospect, and he could jump at the chance to make a big move to the Premier League.

The keeper made a string of saves to keep his side in the game against a spirited England side on Sunday, but conceded twice late on as his side tumbled out of the UEFA Nations League Group A4 and into the B division. Nevertheless, it was a prime opportunity for the keeper to showcase his talents, and he could well have stirred some more interest in his services.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has become increasingly error-prone in recent seasons, while Arsenal are yet to decide whether to stick with veteran Petr Čech or summer signing Bernd Leno as their regular man between the posts. Watford and Palace could be a more likely destination for the keeper, who is yet to prove himself at a top quality side.

