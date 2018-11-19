Report: Atletico Madrid Mulls Move for Arsenal Target Nicolas Tagliafico

Nicolas Tagliafico is the latest Ajax player to be linked with a move to Spain, with Atletico Madrid reportedly preparing a move for the Argentine defender.

Ajax's impressive performances in the Champions League have seen many of their star players linked with big money transfers and Tagliafico's name is the latest to show up on the rumor mill.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico are considering a number of left back options and Tagliafico is chief among them. Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya is also mentioned, but his release clause of €100m will make that deal very difficult.

Atletico's first choice left back at the moment is Filipe Luis, but his contract expires next summer and at the age of 33, he is unlikely to be offered a renewal.

Lucas Hernandez is capable of playing at left back, as he does for France, but he has mostly been deployed at centre back this season and Diego Simeone wants to keep developing him in that position.

Atletico raided the Eredivisie for one full back last summer, signing Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven, and they could do so again, this time by targeting Tagliafico.

The 26-year-old played for Independiente in his home country until January 2018, when Ajax paid €5m to bring him to Amsterdam. He helped Ajax come through three rounds of Champions League qualifying before scoring twice on his group stage debut against AEK Athens.

It was reported last month that Arsenal had made an £8m bid for Tagliafico, but that offer would appear to be insultingly low. €25m is more realistic, representing decent value for the buying club while granting Ajax a 400% increase on the fee they paid eleven months ago.

Tagliafico's teammates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt have both been linked with lucrative transfers to Barcelona, though Ajax will not let either go without a struggle.

