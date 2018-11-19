Former England Star Urges Christian Pulisic to Snub Chelsea & Join Liverpool

ESPN pundit Paul Mariner has urged Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic to snub the 'wrong club', Chelsea, and join Liverpool instead following speculation about his future.

Former England international Mariner claims that Chelsea will only end up loaning out the 20-year-old if he were to leave Dortmund, but Jurgen Klopp would 'nurture him' in the correct manner at Anfield.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pulisic has two years left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park as recent reports in the media have touted him for a move to the Premier League.

"No, don't do it (go to Chelsea)," Mariner told ESPN. "It's the wrong club for him - he will just eventually go out on loan. Is he going to get into the team on this present form? No, he's not.

"If you were to ask me a club he should go to? Liverpool. Not yet (on whether he gets into the Liverpool XI), but with Klopp understands what it takes to mould a player.

"He knows Pulisic well. They (Liverpool) would nurture him and the way that Klopp puts his arm around players. I think it would be a fabulous move for him."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

USA international Pulisic has only started four Bundesliga games for Lucien Favre's side this season, with injuries and the form of England international Jadon Sancho playing a part in his lack of game time.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, with two points separating the sides after 12 games.

Maurizio Sarri's men knocked the Reds out of the Carabao Cup in September, with both teams playing out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge three days later.