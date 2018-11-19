Ian Wright Urges Arsenal to Renew Striker's Contract After Recent Injury Setback

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has told the club that striker Danny Welbeck deserves to have his contract renewed despite another serious injury setback.

The 27-year-old suffered a broken ankle during the Gunners' 0-0 draw at home to Sporting CP in the Europa League earlier in November, undergoing two surgeries and is now in rehabilitation.

Wright believes the England man deserves an extra 12 months to find his form and fitness again after some decent showings in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League this term.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live, via the Sport Review: "I would keep him. I’d sign him for another year. Get him fit and see where he is. He is a fantastic professional and he never lets Arsenal down.”





Welbeck's deal ends this summer and finds himself in a situation similar to Aaron Ramsey, who hasn't agreed a new deal and now becomes a free agent at the end of the season.





The long-term injury has left both player and club in an awkward position regarding Welbeck's immediate future.

Back home... Thanks for all the love and support. No doubt I will be back stronger than ever before. Recovery grind starts now 🙏🏿❤💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/Kv8qxTGgDk — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) November 13, 2018

The Gunners frontman has now sat out 83 games due to injury since his £16m transfer from Manchester United in the 2014 transfer window, which amounts to nearly 600 days on the sidelines.





Arsenal return to action in the Premier League on Sunday when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.

Unai Emery's team will aim to get back to winning ways after three consecutive Premier League draws, which currently leaves them in fifth place in the Premier League table.