Luis Enrique Insists Spain Are 'Looking Good' for Euro 2020 After Win Over Bosnia & Herzegovina

Luis Enrique praised Spain side following their narrow 1-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday evening.

Despite not being at their fluid best, a late goal from debutante Brais Mendez sealed the win for La Roja, meaning they were able to end a turbulent calendar year on a positive note.

Earlier in the day, Spain were denied a spot in the UEFA Nations League finals as England defeated Croatia at Wembley to win Group A4 and progress to next summer's semis in Portugal at the expense of Enrique's side.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite this setback, Enrique insisted that he is looking to the future rather than the past.

"We are focusing on qualifying for Euro 2020 and I think the national team is looking good," he said, via Marca.

"After seeing how we started [in the UEFA Nations League] we expected to qualify, but we lost our way in Zagreb and Seville. I didn't expect the team to be at this level."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

For large portions of the game Spain were left frustrated by Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose strong defence proved difficult to unlock. Despite their shortcomings going forward, Enrique insisted that he was happy with how his team performed.

Enrique added: "The team looks good to me. We caused problems on the wings, but it wasn't an easy game.





"We tried playing football, but it's always difficult against a team who have so many behind the ball."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Isco played his first match as the captain for the national team and Enrique was happy to discuss why he decided to give the Real Madrid man the responsibility of leading his side.

"The armband is anecdotal. Isco is the player with the most caps, but he has been leading the way for club and country for years.

"He has big potential with us and an excellent attitude."