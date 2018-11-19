Pundit Explains Why Xherdan Shaqiri's Example Should Convince Key Target to Join Liverpool

Former Arsenal striker turned ESPN pundit Paul Marriner believes that Christian Pulisic should sign for Liverpool in the summer - explaining that Xherdan Shaqiri's development proves it would be a good move for the Dortmund star.

Shaqiri signed from relegated Stoke in the summer, but has proved his worth as an impact sub, and more recently as a starter in the Reds' midfield.

And Marriner says Pulisic, who has been frequently rumoured as a transfer target for Jurgen Klopp's side, would benefit from the nurturing managerial approach that the German took in order to get the best out of Shaqiri.

“Let’s look at Shaqiri,” Marriner said, via the Express.

“He was a bit of an eyebrow raiser. You were asking ‘why has he signed Shaqiri?’ He can be a little bit in and out, he’s not the most consistent of footballers.





“He’s obviously sat him down and said ‘listen mate, if you want to play in this team, you’ve got to do A, B, C, D, E, F and so on and so forth’.

“He's done that, and now everybody’s saying maybe Shaqiri should be coming into the line up.

“If Pulisic was to go to Liverpool, the nurturing and the way that Klopp puts his arm around players, I think it would be a fabulous move for him.”

He went on to cite Klopp's understanding of German football as another reason the USA international would benefit from working with the former Dortmund boss, who brought him to the club months before he left for Liverpool.

“Klopp understands the Bundesliga, he understands what it takes to mould a player. He knows him very, very well."