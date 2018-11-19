Sevilla Contact Leicester Midfielder Vicente Iborra's Agent Over Potential January Transfer

Sevilla have reached out to the agent of Vicente Iborra over a potential January transfer, with Los Hispalenses targeting a loan deal for the Leicester City player.

Iborra joined the Foxes from La Liga outfit ahead of the 2017/18 season, signing a four year contract worth €15m. However, his time at the King Power Stadium has been far from satisfying, as injuries have limited the midfielder to just 23 Premier League appearances since his arrival.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Sevilla are keen to bring their former player back to the club after attempting to do so in the summer transfer window, and their urge has been made stronger following an injury to midfielder Maxime Gonalons.





Iborra himself confirmed that he is still in contact with the club in September, noting his relationship with Sevilla remains strong.





"I always have a relationship with Sevilla," the 30 year-old said, according to El Desmarque.

"It’s a club that I still keep very close and there are always conversations.

"Apart from this, Leicester didn’t let me go, they consider me an important player and when you are valued like that you are also grateful."





The five time Europa League champions could struggled to sign the midfielder however. Leicester want to recoup as much of the €15m they paid the Spanish side in 2017, a hefty investment that put Iborra in the Foxes' top ten for the club's most expensive transfers.

Claude Puel's men face a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion when the Premier League resumes on Saturday.